Raiders make late run, but deficit too big in season-ending loss

For a stretch in the second half Friday, Medford players and fans had that “Hortonville” feeling that a memorable comeback was about to happen.

But unlike that regional final rally from a 20-point deficit four years ago, the New Richmond Tigers refused to let the Raiders finish the comeback and ended Medford’s season with a 66-56 WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal win.

The sixth-seeded Raiders knew nothing was going to come easy after the first round in the highly-competitive western side of this year’s sectional bracket. In this second-round matchup between conference champions, the third-seeded Tigers were the ones who struck for the two biggest runs of the game midway through the first half and early in the second half, building an 18-point lead that Medford whittled down to seven on multiple occasions. But the Raiders couldn’t get that additional stop and score that really would’ve put crunch-time pressure on the Tigers.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.