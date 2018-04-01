Raiders knock off unbeaten Antigo, 48-43

The Medford Raiders accomplished something Tuesday night that even last year’s outstanding team couldn’t do, and they hope it will be the jolt they needed to remain a Great Northern Conference contender.

Cameron Wenzel scored 14 points, Dain Strick added 12 and Doug Way came up big with 10 points in his best varsity game as the Raiders won in Antigo 48-43, knocking the Red Robins from the ranks of the unbeaten in an early-season GNC upset.

The Raiders never trailed in the first half and battled the Robins bucket for bucket early in the second half before taking the lead for good with a 7-2 surge that broke a 33-33 tie.

Both teams are now 1-1 in the GNC. Medford is a modest 3-5 overall but won two out of three games in a five-day stretch to gain some traction heading into the meat of its 2017-18 schedule. Antigo fell to 7-1. Last year’s conference champions lost a one-point game in the Sheldon Fieldhouse.

