Raiders kick it into gear at Somerset

It’s hard to say exactly how the switch flipped, but the Medford Raiders were glad it did during Saturday’s Somerset triangular.

Down 2-0 at halftime to Arcadia in their first game of the day, the Raiders finally broke the shutout early in the second half and proceeded to unleash a six-goal barrage in a 6-2 win.

The Raiders kept it up in game two, scoring two first-half goals and never trailing in a 3-1 win over the host Spartans to clinch the tournament championship for the second straight year.

The wins evened Medford’s early-season record at 2-2 and should’ve sent them rolling into Tuesday’s Great Northern Conference opener at Mosinee. Unfortunately, Mother Nature did not allow that game to happen and it was rescheduled for Oct. 9.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.