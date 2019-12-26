Raiders keep aiming for the complete game

The Medford Raiders have their moments of solid hockey in every game they play with Friday’s contest against the Northern Edge Co-op certainly being included on that list.

The quest for coaches Jenna Wieting and Scott Brandner as the second half of the season approaches is to get those moments to last longer and be more consistent.

A solid first period Friday ended on a down note with a last-minute breakaway goal for the Edge that made it 3-1 and set the tone the rest of the way for a 10-3 defeat at the Simek Recreation Center that dropped the Raiders to 2-6 as they hit the holidays.

The Raiders started the game by controlling the puck in their offensive zone in the game’s first few shifts and, despite eventually giving up 27 shots on goal in the period, they were right there before the Edge’s Kate Vizanko was able to get loose and got her shot to just trickle past Raider goalie Alex Nicks with 28 seconds left in the opening period.

