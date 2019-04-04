Raiders ice the Falcons for first soccer win

Even if the Medford Raiders and their fans had to shiver through them, the new turf at Raider Field has helped the girls soccer team get two games under their belts that in past years would never have been played.

The Raiders and Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia Falcons were wishing Tuesday’s night’s non-conference match would have been scrapped when a nasty, wind-driven snow squall moved in midway through the first half. With everyone wet on top of being cold, the decision was made by the lead official and the head coaches to shorten each half to 35 from 45 minutes.

Medford wound up being the benefactor of that decision in a 1-0 win.

“This was a huge win because they’re in our bracket,” Medford head coach Dan Felix said after the Raiders improved to 1-0-1 on the young season. The Raiders turned the tables on a team that beat them 5-1 last year and, as Felix alluded to, got a leg up on a potential WIAA Division 3 tournament opponent. The Falcons fell to 0-1-1.

