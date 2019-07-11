Home / The Star News

Raiders have successful all-around day at state cross country championships



Medford's Joey Sullivan picks up some speed on a mini-downhill stretch just over 1.25 miles into Saturday's WIAA Division 2 boys state cross country race in Wisconsin Rapids. Sullivan picked up momentum from this point on and finished 31st out of 152 runners in a personal-best 17:03.5. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Alexis Fleegel makes one final push toward the finish line and a personal-best time of 20:52.8. She finishes ahead of Mount Horeb's Rhya Brandemuehl and Mauston's Journey Malacina. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Alicia Kawa finds herself in a tight squeeze less than a half-mile into Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 girls state cross country race at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids. Medford’s Alexis Fleegel (269) and Brooke Rudolph aren’t far behind. Kawa finished 25th out of 152 runners in her third state appearance with a time of 20:02.5. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsFreedom’s Emily Jahnke and Medford’s Ellee Grunwald find the Division 2 girls race to be a hair-raising experience just over a mile into it early Saturday afternoon. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford senior Franny Seidel sees a chance to push past University School’s Mya Hartjes, Greendale Martin Luther’s Sophie Moravec and Winneconne’s Joey Perry while picking up some downhill speed late in the Division 2 race. Seidel finished 17th in her third state appearance in 19:39.8. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford sophomore Jennifer Kahn pushes herself to stay ahead of Lakeside Lutheran’s Abigail Minning and Kewaskum’s Andrea Butz in the latter stages of Saturday’s Division 2 state race. Photo by David KeechMedford’s Bryn Fronk gains some downhill momentum just past the two-mile marker in Saturday’s Division 2 race ahead of River Valley’s Madison Krey, Freedom’s Gabby Johnson and Shorewood’s Louisa Fowler. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Brooke Rudolph holds off Watertown Luther Prep’s Maya Habben in a sprint to the finish line to secure 89th place in Saturday’s Division 2 girls race, while Freedom's Rayna Stordahl sneaks by her to get 88th. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
The Medford Raiders one-year reign atop WIAA Division 2 girls cross country ended Saturday, but there were few complaints when the 2019 state championship meet ended with the Raiders sitting in fourth place out of the 16 outstanding teams that qualified for this year’s meet.
No one was going to catch the top-ranked Shorewood Greyhounds, who blistered the course at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids and finished with just 61 points to secure the school’s first girls state championship. Osceola used a strong last team mile to jump into second place with 102 points.
By comparison, Medford had 106 points while winning last year’s title.
This year, the Raiders totaled 152 points to fall three points behind third-place Freedom and 36 points ahead of fifth-place Appleton Xavier.
Medford was in second place after all runners had crossed the two-mile marker, trailing Shorewood 82-121 and leading Osceola by five.
“I will take fourth at state every day,” Medford head coach Kevin Wellman said.
“They did well,” assistant coach Sherry Meyer said. “They ran well as a team. They were ready to race and they did a great job. They have nothing to not be proud of.”
