Raiders have bigger goals to take down

As impressive as last season was for the Medford wrestlers, the Raiders are doing what they can to make sure it was only the beginning.

Bringing back the majority of the squad that won six individual Great Northern Conference championships, the GNC team championship, three individual regional championships and sent two wrestlers to the WIAA Division 2 state meet, hopes are understandably high as the 2017-18 season gets underway.

Since practice started on Nov. 13, two-a-days have been the norm as the Raiders gear up for Saturday’s season-opening Ellsworth Invitational, a meet that is the first of many schedule upgrades aimed at getting the still relatively young Raiders ready for the rigors of February. The two-a-days end this week as the in-season routine finally kicks in.

“Every single practice, the boys have been going at it hard,” second-year head coach Brandon Marcis said Tuesday.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.