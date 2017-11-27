Raiders get younger, but still believe success can continue

When the Medford Raiders open their 2017-18 boys basketball season Tuesday at Wausau East, it won’t take fans long to realize this isn’t last year anymore.

The two senior-dominant teams played two memorable games a year ago, including a thrilling WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal won 51-49 by the Lumberjacks. Now they waste no time meeting again, albeit with a lot of new faces expected to contribute on both sides.

“Both teams will look very different, but I imagine our philosophies will look very similar,” Medford head coach Ryan Brown said Monday. “It is interesting playing them to start the season. It feels like what they do in the NFL or NCAA where somehow the first game of the year happens to be the rematch.”

Not much will top Medford’s remarkable 20-5 season of a year ago that included an undisputed Great Northern Conference title, a 15-game winning streak and a comeback from a 20-point deficit to win the regional final against Hortonville.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.