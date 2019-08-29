Raiders get out to encouraging start by blanking Warriors

The players on the 2019 Medford Raiders’ roster had little to do with the program’s 1-9 record in the last 10 season openers and 2-9 record overall in that time against the Rice Lake’s Warriors.

Just maybe in a few years, they will be remembered as the group most responsible for swinging the rivalry the other way.

Crisp with their tackling and spot-on while following their assignments, the Raiders impressively shut out the visiting Warriors 14-0 in Friday’s opener in, by far, their best defensive outing in this annual matchup since it began in 2009. They held Rice Lake to just 52 rushing yards, 100 total yards and five first downs.

Two long touchdown drives on Medford’s first two possessions provided all the scoring in a game the Raiders controlled virtually from start to finish.

