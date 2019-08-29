Home / The Star News / Raiders get out to encouraging start by blanking Warriors

Raiders get out to encouraging start by blanking Warriors



Blocking back Blaine Seidl (22) kicks out Rice Lake defensive back Zachary Fisher and Ean Wilson finds just enough room to carry the football over the goal line and score from a yard out for the first touchdown of Medford’s 14-0 season-opening win over Rice Lake Friday at Raider Field.Raider Emett Grunwald busts out for a 15-yard gain during the second quarter of Friday's win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaiders Justin Sullivan (3), Blaze Kesan (2) and Colton Surek celebrate after a fourth-quarter, fourth-down stop by the defense Friday at its 7-yard line. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 8:44am mattf

The players on the 2019 Medford Raiders’ roster had little to do with the program’s 1-9 record in the last 10 season openers and 2-9 record overall in that time against the Rice Lake’s Warriors.
Just maybe in a few years, they will be remembered as the group most responsible for swinging the rivalry the other way.
Crisp with their tackling and spot-on while following their assignments, the Raiders impressively shut out the visiting Warriors 14-0 in Friday’s opener in, by far, their best defensive outing in this annual matchup since it began in 2009. They held Rice Lake to just 52 rushing yards, 100 total yards and five first downs.
Two long touchdown drives on Medford’s first two possessions provided all the scoring in a game the Raiders controlled virtually from start to finish.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here