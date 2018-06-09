Raiders finish third and fourth sets, start strong in the GNC

The Medford Raiders got off to a dominant start, but everything after that was a battle in a four-set win over Northland Pines Thursday in the home and Great Northern Conference opener at Raider Hall.

Featuring one of the GNC’s top all-around players in junior Jacqueline Smith, the Eagles shook off their rough first set to take the second one and they had a late lead in the third. Medford, though finished off game three with a 7-1 run to win it 25-20 and sealed the match with a tense 25-22 win in the fourth set to get a key win.

“Our focus has been on finishing because we haven’t been finishing well,” Medford head coach Cheryl Schreiner said. “The girls finished well the last two sets.”

The start was impressive too. Backed by a vocal student section even without school having started yet, Medford set a strong tone in the opening set behind junior middle Kamry Albrecht, who got a kill and a tip off a couple early Bailey Klabunde sets and then went on an 11-point serving spree that included four aces and kills by Kiah Ching, Klabunde, Sami Stolp and Desirae Weissmiller and ended with Medford leading 16-2.

