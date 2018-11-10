Raiders dominate, prepare for Saturday’s conference meet

The Medford Raiders hope their second race of the fall on the Colby High School cross country course will be as successful as their first.

While previewing the WIAA Division 2 sectional course, the Raiders added to their 2018 collection of hardware Saturday, taking three of four team championships at the 13-team Colby-Abbotsford Invitational. The boys and girls varsity teams both won their respective meets by more than 20 points over their nearest competitors, while the JV boys also pulled out a win in their race by 11 points over runner-up La Crosse Logan. The JV girls were second behind Logan.

“It was a great day with the team pulling for each other and pushing each other on to great times and places,” head coach Kevin Wellman said.

The Raiders will return for the WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional with visions of qualifying both teams for state competition. Saturday’s field featured seven of the 15 teams that will be trying to send athletes to state on Saturday, Oct. 20.

