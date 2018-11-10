Breaking News

Raiders dominate, prepare for Saturday's conference meet



Medford's Nic Doriot tries to hold off a couple of runners from Wisconsin Dells as he nears the finish line during Saturday's boys race in Colby. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-PhonographMedford's Alicia Kawa (l.) and Franny Seidel emerge from the woods amongst the leaders in Saturday's girls race at Colby. Seidel would finish third and Kawa fourth. Photo by Ross Pattermann/Tribune-Phonograph
Thu, 10/11/2018 - 9:03am mattf

The Medford Raiders hope their second race of the fall on the Colby High School cross country course will be as successful as their first.
While previewing the WIAA Division 2 sectional course, the Raiders added to their 2018 collection of hardware Saturday, taking three of four team championships at the 13-team Colby-Abbotsford Invitational. The boys and girls varsity teams both won their respective meets by more than 20 points over their nearest competitors, while the JV boys also pulled out a win in their race by 11 points over runner-up La Crosse Logan. The JV girls were second behind Logan.
“It was a great day with the team pulling for each other and pushing each other on to great times and places,” head coach Kevin Wellman said.
The Raiders will return for the WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional with visions of qualifying both teams for state competition. Saturday’s field featured seven of the 15 teams that will be trying to send athletes to state on Saturday, Oct. 20.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Comment Here