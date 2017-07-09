Raiders dominate Hodags in home, GNC opener

If there were nerves before last Thursday’s home opener, the Medford Raiders certainly didn’t show them in a dominant 3-0 sweep of Rhinelander in the first Great Northern Conference match of the fall.

The Hodags feature one of the top front-row threats in the GNC in senior Hope Wissbroecker. She finished the night with a meet-high 15 kills but she was no match for Medford’s balanced and varied offensive attack that seemingly came from all directions.

“We were really clicking today,” junior Desirae Weissmiller said after racking up a team-high 11 kills.

Senior Lainey Brunner and sophomore Kamry Albrecht each had four solo block kills in the win, which was key to the victory, according to head coach Cheryl Schreiner.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.