Raiders defend home court, start 2-0 in GNC

Medford's Rynn Ruesch gets verticle as she spikes the volleyball past Rhinelander's Emily Jorgensen (9) and Kahile Arneson during Tuesday's win over the Hodags. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.Medford's Marissa Fronk (14), Rynn Ruesch (12), and Alex Nicks (8) are ready to defend a spike attempt from Northland Pines standout Jacqueline Smith during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Eagles at Raider Hall. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.
The Medford Raiders will get four chances this fall to defend their home court in Great Northern Conference matches.
That’s what they’ve done in their first two opportunities.
Tuesday’s night 3-0 sweep of Rhinelander was expected as the Hodags came in 1-10 overall on the young season and had lost 46 straight matches before beating Bruce on Aug. 30.
A 3-2 win over Northland Pines Thursday, however, was a big one against a team that is also eyeing a run at title contention.
