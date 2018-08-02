Raiders can’t hold on at GNC, ready to host regional Saturday

Kolten Hanson crushed his 160-pound competition to earn his third individual championship and a reshuffling of the middle of the lineup worked about as well as the Medford Raiders could have hoped at Saturday’s Great Northern Conference wrestling championships.

Through four rounds of wrestling at Lakeland Union High School, everything was going right as Medford took the lead in the team standings. Unfortunately, it unraveled in the fifth and final round and the Raiders slid to third place for the meet and wound up tied with Antigo for second in the final overall GNC standings.

Rhinelander emerged as this year’s titlist, knocking Medford off its 2016-17 perch, by scoring 393 team points Saturday to sweep the dual-meet and tournament champions. Antigo slipped past the Raiders 351-341 in the final scoring, meaning they both earned 16 points in the final standings. Lakeland was fourth with 297 points, followed by Tomahawk (280) and Mosinee (181).

