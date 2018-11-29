Raiders building on last year’s momentum

The wins have yet to come for the Medford Raiders, but word is apparently spreading that there is fun to be had, friendships to be made and accomplishments to be achieved by participating in boys swimming.

The Raiders have a solid foundation to build their 2018-19 squad around with seven experienced swimmers on the roster. That in itself is exciting for fourth-year head coach Shari Bergman.

But Bergman is also thrilled to see six newcomers –– two seniors and four sophomores –– jump on board and test their athletic abilities in new ways.

“Six new swimmers joined the team this year which can sometimes be a difficult task for a coach,” Bergman said. “But after the first week of practice their transition to the sport was smooth and superseded any doubts they had.”

