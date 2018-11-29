Home / The Star News / Raiders building on last year’s momentum

Raiders building on last year’s momentum



Medford senior Aaron Connelly gets a breath just before making his last turn in the 100-yard breaststroke race Tuesday against Shawano, which he won in a personal-best 1:20.35. Connelly and Matt Buchan were event winners in the season-opening 106-59 loss to the Hawks. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 11/29/2018 - 8:58am mattf

The wins have yet to come for the Medford Raiders, but word is apparently spreading that there is fun to be had, friendships to be made and accomplishments to be achieved by participating in boys swimming.
The Raiders have a solid foundation to build their 2018-19 squad around with seven experienced swimmers on the roster. That in itself is exciting for fourth-year head coach Shari Bergman.
But Bergman is also thrilled to see six newcomers –– two seniors and four sophomores –– jump on board and test their athletic abilities in new ways.
“Six new swimmers joined the team this year which can sometimes be a difficult task for a coach,” Bergman said. “But after the first week of practice their transition to the sport was smooth and superseded any doubts they had.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here