Raiders break GNC skid with 6-4 win over Hatchets



Medford’s Carter Pernsteiner is held off by Mosinee’s Colin Erickson as he tries to get to this loose puck in front of Mosinee’s net during the first period of Thursday’s 4-1 loss. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Colton Gowey wins the race to this loose puck during Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Mosinee at the Simek Recreation Center. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 8:55am mattf

The Raiders dominated statistically but had to hold off a late Tomahawk rally to beat the host Hatchets 6-4 Tuesday night at Sara Park and get their first league win since a 5-2 win over Rhinelander on Jan. 24, 2017. Medford teams had lost 31 straight conference outings, if you include an overtime shootout loss to Waupaca Jan. 2 that counts as a tie in its overall record, before tasting victory in this one.
The Raiders controlled the puck and peppered Tomahawk goaltender Christopher Callahand with 47 shots in the win and scored the game’s first four goals thanks to four different goal scorers.


