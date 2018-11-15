Raiders believe they can be a contender in the GNC

The Medford Raiders will lean on their experience on the perimeter as they try to remain a Great Northern Conference contender this season in girls basketball.

The Raiders don’t bring back a ton of experience under head coach Jessica Faude, but what does come back is guard-oriented. That’s a strength Faude and the Raiders look to use to the fullest as they aim to build off last year’s solid third-place showing in the GNC.

“Our guards are definitely a strength,” Faude said Monday in assessing her second Raider squad. “Even though we’re working on finding posts for our offense, our guards will make us strong defensively. We have a lot of the speed back that we had last year. We’ll use that speed to put pressure on the ball. We have some scrappy players. Hopefully we can get a couple of steals and use that speed to outrun the other teams.”

