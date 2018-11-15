Home / The Star News / Raiders believe they can be a contender in the GNC

Raiders believe they can be a contender in the GNC



Lilly Brost puts pressure on ball handler Desirae Weissmiller, while Rachel Mudgett checks a cutting Katie Phillips as the Raiders run through an offensive set during Tuesday’s practice at Raider Hall. Brost and Weissmiller are the varsity’s lone seniors. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford head coach Jessica Faude explains an offensive concept to sophomore guard Marissa Fronk during Tuesday’s practice at Raider Hall. Saying she’s much more comfortable in her second year at the helm, Faude is optimistic the Raiders can build off their 12-11 season of a year ago. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 11/15/2018 - 8:57am mattf

The Medford Raiders will lean on their experience on the perimeter as they try to remain a Great Northern Conference contender this season in girls basketball.
The Raiders don’t bring back a ton of experience under head coach Jessica Faude, but what does come back is guard-oriented. That’s a strength Faude and the Raiders look to use to the fullest as they aim to build off last year’s solid third-place showing in the GNC.
“Our guards are definitely a strength,” Faude said Monday in assessing her second Raider squad. “Even though we’re working on finding posts for our offense, our guards will make us strong defensively. We have a lot of the speed back that we had last year. We’ll use that speed to put pressure on the ball. We have some scrappy players. Hopefully we can get a couple of steals and use that speed to outrun the other teams.”
