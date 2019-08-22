Raiders begin their push toward playoffs, goal of a GNC title

The departures of 19 senior letter winners following the 2018 season left starting positions and playing time waiting to be claimed in the off-season and now, the pre-season.

The lineup still will be a bit unsettled when the 2019 football regular season kicks off Friday, but eventually the Medford Raiders expect to be where they typically are at season’s end, competing for WIAA playoff positioning and a Great Northern Conference title.

Getting there, however, is a one-step-at-a-time process. So far, 14th-year head coach Ted Wilson, his staff and his players are seeing the necessary day-by-day progress that’s needed to be in the mix when it counts late in the season.

“I think we’ve made some strides,” Wilson said Monday. “We’ve slowly gotten better day in and day out so that’s been a positive. We still have a long ways to go. We’re still pretty young. Hopefully we’ll take another step Friday and take another step the next Friday and then be ready to go for conference.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.