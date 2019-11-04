Raiders become unstoppable in eight-goal second half

After two defensive battles to start the season, the Medford Raiders displayed some offensive dominance Monday night and the Phillips Loggers were powerless to stop it.

For the first time since Medford launched its varsity program in 2010, the Raiders put up double digits, scoring eight of their goals in a second-half barrage that led to a 10-0 shutout over the Loggers at Raider Field. It marked the first time Medford’s girls have ever ended a game early via the 10-goal mercy rule.

The Raiders came close once, beating Antigo 9-0 on May 11, 2017.

“It was a lot of fun because a lot of people got to score, including some people that normally wouldn’t,” senior Meredith Seidel said, noting the Raiders have been on the other end of some 10-goal games.

