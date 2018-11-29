Home / The Star News / Raiders aim to compete with state’s elite

Medford wrestlers Clay Bowe (r.) and 2018 state qualifier Jake Rau go at each other during Monday’s wrestling practice. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 11/29/2018

Expectations remain high for the Medford Raider wrestlers, as they should with 14 letter winners from a year ago taking up the majority of the 25-man roster, including three WIAA Division 2 state qualifiers.
Under the direction of third-year head coach Brandon Marcis and assistant Larry Brandl, the Raiders are continuing their approach of finding the best competition they can find during the season and setting no boundaries as to how far hard work and learning from each practice and match can take them.
While thinking about where things could end up is exciting, Marcis said the team’s approach this year is centered more on the day-to-day grind of the long winter season.
“It should be an exciting season if we keep our health, stay focused on what we can control and focus on the now,” Marcis said Monday, the first day of an exciting week in Raiders’ camp.
