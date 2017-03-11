Home / The Star News / Raider boys, Kawa pleased with efforts

Raider boys, Kawa pleased with efforts



Medford's Alicia Kawa has Random Lake-Ozaukee's Kelley Large in her sights during the latter stages of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 girls state cross country race. Kawa finished 27th in 20:22.27. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Trey Ulrich holds off Monroe's Drake Ingold as they head down the home stretch of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 boys state cross country race. Ulrich finished seventh to earn his second straight top-10 medal. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Ray Zirngible makes his final push to the finish line in Saturday's boys race. He finished 69th to help Medford's boys team finish ninth out of 16 teams. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Mason Rudolph takes a peek at who he's trying to pass –– Saint Croix Central's Spencer Goodwin –– at the end of Saturday's Division 2 boys race. Rudolph was 127th in 18:36.45. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 11/03/2017 - 2:24pm mattf

The Medford Raiders completed probably the most successful cross country season in program history Saturday at the WIAA state championships in Wisconsin Rapids with one more fine outing for the record books.
Saturday’s performances at The Ridges Golf Course left the Raiders with few complaints. In the last race of a cold, blustery day, the boys finished ninth out of 16 teams, easily surpassing the 16th-place finish of the 2007 Raiders, the only other Medford team to ever qualify for state.
Even better, Trey Ulrich earned the highest individual placement in a state boys race in program history, taking seventh out of 152 Division 2 runners in 16:30.96 to earn a top-10 medal for the second straight year, something no Medford Raider has ever done.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here