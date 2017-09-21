Quick strikes knock out the Cardinals

Cassidy Ogle returned the second half kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and Maverick Birkenholz brought back an interception 38 yards for another score 69 seconds later, breaking open a close game and propelling the Gilman Pirates to a 36-8 win over visiting Thorp Friday night.

After a tough previous week against Owen-Withee, the offense got back on track with 349 total yards, though 10 penalties and three turnovers were a drawback. Defensively, Thorp got a touchdown on its first drive but nothing after that.

But the game certainly turned on the back-to-back big plays, which didn’t just happen. Film study and preparation played roles in both.

