Private land tags bumped up in council’s final proposal

Revisiting its preliminary recommendations of a month ago, Taylor County’s Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) set its final antlerless deer quota and permit recommendations for 2019 Tuesday, bumping up the allotment of private land permits from 5,000 to 5,600.

The council kept its public land harvest quota at 200 and permit number at 675. The private land quota was bumped up from 1,700 to 1,900. Using a 34 percent success rate, that added 585 tags, which was rounded up to 600 more than first proposed in March.

The final recommendations will be reviewed by the Department of Natural Resources in May and will go to the Natural Resources Board for final approval on May 22.

A healthy 90-minute discussion in Tuesday’s meeting found council members generally in agreement that, despite Taylor County’s stated three-year objective to increase the population, it is getting to be time to make sure deer populations do not start getting out of hand, especially on private land.

