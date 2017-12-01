Preview: Rib Lake, Prentice meet as conference co-leaders

When Rib Lake and Prentice renew their rivalry tonight, there will be more on the line than just bragging rights.

The outright Marawood North lead hangs in the balance.

Both teams enter tonight's key contest tied atop the conference with identical 4-1 records. Rib Lake (6-4) is carrying more momentum, fresh off a three-game winning streak and a near-upset of Division 5's No. 7 team, Flambeau, Monday night. Prentice (7-3) suffered its first league loss last Friday, a 49-41 upset at home against Edgar, and hasn't played since.

Varsity action tips at 7:15 p.m. at Rib Lake High School.

Tonight's game will complete the first half of the conference season and the winner will take an important step forward in the title race. Abbotsford, also 4-1, faces Prentice on Monday, so the three-way race for first could clear up considerably in the next week.

The Rib Lake-Prentice rivalry amplifies the already high stakes for tonight's game. Expect a packed and noisy gym as Prentice fans are likely to make the 25-minute drive in droves to support the Buccaneers in their quest for their first conference title since 2012. Rib Lake, of course, hasn't won a North title since 2007.

Prentice has won 19 straight in the series, including a 50-27 win over Rib Lake in the most recent meeting on Dec. 2.

Players to watch - Rib Lake

It's impossible to discuss the Redmen without mentioning junior forward Katie Cardey, the team's leading scorer at 18.7 ppg, a career-high clip. The 5-foot-8 Cardey has been responsible for just over 40 percent of the team's points this season and also excels defensively (2.9 steals per game). Cardey has averaged 11.2 points in five career games against Prentice.

Junior Gracie Weinke has averaged 10.4 points per game since Dec. 6 and her surge has been a big reason for the team's recent success. She's steadily expanded her role since missing the first two games of the year with a hand injury and leads the Redmen in 3s per game (1.0) and free throw shooting (.833).

Rae Wright (6.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg), Sam Rodman (4.6 ppg), Hailey Wudi (4.1 ppg) and Cami Scheithauer (4.0 ppg) will also play key roles for head coach Mike Wudi's squad.

Players to watch - Prentice

Prentice held Rib Lake to 27 points on Dec. 2, still the Redmen's worst offensive output of the season. The Buccaneers will rely on their defense again tonight, likely with intense full- and half-court pressure being led by 6-foot forward Brianna Schellin and 5-foot-5 guard Caelyn Ulrich.

Ulrich and Kaelyn Isaacson form a formidable guard-pairing on the offensive end for the Bucs. Ulrich leads the team at 13.5 ppg while Isaacson is close behind at 13.3. The pair have hit 50 percent of their 3-pointers in conference play (23 for 46). Junior Bailey Burcaw is averaging 11..0 ppg and Alyssa Schellin (7.0 ppg), Kiah Kalander (6.5 ppg) and Brianna Schellin (5.3 ppg) all average better than five points.

Rib Lake will have its hands full defensively - Prentice can vary its offensive approach and points won't dry up even if the Redmen can lock down the distance shooters.

Statistics for Prentice are for their five Marawood North games only.