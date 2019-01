Prep holiday tournament scoreboard

BOYS HOCKEY

Saturday, Dec. 29

Medford 7, Viroqua Co-op 4

Charlie Branstetter 2 goals and 1 assist; Carter Pernsteiner 2 goals; Logan Searles 4 assists.

Next: Medford at Mosinee, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

HodagLand Holiday Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 29

Marquette, Mich. 8, Medford-Rib Lake 1

Friday, Dec. 28

Cedarburg Co-op 7, Medford-Rib Lake 1

Thursday, Dec. 27

Stoughton Co-op 11, Medford-Rib Lake 4

Next: Lakeland Co-op at Medford-Rib Lake, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altoona Holiday Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 29

New Richmond 65, Medford 58

Friday, Dec. 28

Medford 64, Altoona 54

Next: Lakeland at Medford, Friday at 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Medford 18th in Div. 2 and 45th overall at Bi-State Classic.

Andy Poetzl placed 9th at 138 pounds and Emett Grunwald place 10th at 145 pounds.

Next: Medford at Mosinee, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Cornell-Gilman 10th in Div. 3 and 33rd overall at Northern Badger Invitational.

Spencer Kraus placed 2nd at 160 pounds.

Next: Cornell-Gilman at Cadott Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.