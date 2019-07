Post 147 baseball team one win away from return to state

Class A Region 2 Tournament hosted by Marathon

Friday, July 19

Game 1: Medford 2, Mosinee 1

Game 2: Wittenberg 4, Nekoosa 1

Sunday, July 21

Game 3: Marathon 11, Eagle River 0

Game 4: Mosinee 8, Nekoosa 2 (Nekoosa eliminated)

Game 5: Medford 7, Eagle River 1 (Eagle River eliminated)

Game 6: Marathon 6, Wittenberg 5

Game 7: Wittenberg 5, Mosinee 1 (Mosinee eliminated)

Game 8: Medford 11, Marathon 5

Monday, July 22

Game 9: Wittenberg vs. Marathon, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Medford vs. Wittenberg/Marathon winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11: Repeat Game 10, if necessary, 7 p.m.