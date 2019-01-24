Home / The Star News / On the plus side of a lopsided hockey score

On the plus side of a lopsided hockey score



Thu, 01/24/2019 - 8:46am mattf

The Medford Raiders know they’ll face some stiff challenges as the eighth seed in the inaugural Great Northern Conference tournament, which starts tonight, Thursday.
At least they’ve got a little momentum going into it thanks to a 9-0 blasting of the Chequamegon-Phillips-Butternut Co-op Tuesday night.
Having been on the wrong end of many in those scores in recent years, the Raiders finally got to savor the sweet taste of domination thanks to a five-goal second-period that blew the game open at 6-0. That allowed everyone to get ice time and be a part of the success.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

