On the plus side of a lopsided hockey score

The Medford Raiders know they’ll face some stiff challenges as the eighth seed in the inaugural Great Northern Conference tournament, which starts tonight, Thursday.

At least they’ve got a little momentum going into it thanks to a 9-0 blasting of the Chequamegon-Phillips-Butternut Co-op Tuesday night.

Having been on the wrong end of many in those scores in recent years, the Raiders finally got to savor the sweet taste of domination thanks to a five-goal second-period that blew the game open at 6-0. That allowed everyone to get ice time and be a part of the success.

