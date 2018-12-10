Plenty on the line as football season concludes tonight

By Matt Frey, Star News Sports Editor

Friday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. kickoffs

Medford at Ashland (game moved to Ponzio Stadium, Northland College) follow @MattFreyMedford on Twitter for updates

Greenwood at Gilman

Chequamegon at Rib Lake-Prentice (P)

The WIAA will announce its 224-team playoff field late Friday night with divisional breakdowns, hopefully by midnight. The four 8-team groupings within each 32-team division will be announced a couple of hours later, possibly by 1:30 a.m. Seeding meetings will be held statewide at 11 a.m. on Saturday and results of those meetings are required to be reported to the WIAA by 1 p.m. and they should all be announced around that time.

Medford

Medford will be Division 3, as it has been since 2003. The Raiders’ positioning will depend a lot on their outcome tonight at Ashland. Win and Medford shares the Great Northern Conference championship with Ashland and Mosinee and has the potential for a top-four seed and a home game. Lose and the Raiders finish third in the GNC and will likely be on the road in Level 1.

A best guess is that Medford could end up in an eight-team bracket with familiar teams like Rice Lake, Mosinee, New Richmond, Ashland and Antigo. Ashland could be the top seed if it beats the Raiders tonight. Sparta is in very good position to get into the playoffs with a sub-.500 record in the Mississippi Valley Conference and would be a likely candidate for this bracket. Don’t count out teams like Onalaska or La Crosse Logan being in the bracket, either.

The biggest question statewide is whether powerful West DePere will slide down to D-3. In my mock projection done this week, I have the undefeated Phantoms as the smallest school in D-2. It will be close.

Gilman

The Pirates will certainly be in Division 7, qualifying for the first time since 2012. A win over Greenwood Friday would go a long way toward potentially securing a Level 1 home game. Playoff football hasn’t been seen on Gilman’s field since the state championship year of 2010.

Division 7 can be a tough one for predicting the four geographic brackets because the vast majority of teams tend to be located west of Hwy 51. The big question in these parts is where will top-ranked Edgar end up? I have the Wildcats shifting east, but that’s just a guess.

My guess is that Gilman will stay in a northwest-type bracket with potential top seeds being Loyal and Clear Lake. If defending state champion Bangor stays southwest and Edgar would go northeast, the Pirates could do some damage if they fall into a bracket with teams like Eleva-Strum, Elmwood-Plum City, Hurley, Independence-Gilmanton and Turtle Lake, who needs to win tonight to get in. My chicken scratchings have Greenwood getting one of the very last spots, even if the Indians lose to Gilman tonight and fall to 3-4 in the CloverWood.

Rib Lake-Prentice

The Hawks will make their second playoff appearance in three years. It looks like they’ll be back in Division 5, where they’ve been for most of their previous appearances. It’s possible they could slide to Division 6 –– where they played two years ago — if a handful of big schools pull some upsets and find their way into the field. I have the Hawks as the fourth-smallest D-5 team.

One of the first goals in the WIAA’s playoff procedures is to try to evenly distribute conference champions among the four brackets in each division. D-5 could have its share of impressive league champions with teams like Stratford, Amherst, Lake Country Lutheran, Kewaunee, Westby, Horicon-Hustisford and, the one no one wants to play, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. I have Springs as the smallest school in D-5. It will be very interesting to see which side the Ledgers fall on.

There’s a sizable pack of D-5 teams looking playoff-bound in the northeast, so I’m guessing the Hawks will slide into a western bracket with the likes of Colby, Cumberland, Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer, Spooner and Elk Mound and possibly Westby. Westby, Elk Mound and Bloomer would likely be higher seeds. Spencer-Columbus and Stratford could be in the mix too. Both teams are, of course, very good. If the Hawks go east, Peshtigo, Northland Pines, Bonduel and Amherst could be in the bracket.

If the Hawks would fall to D-6, some of the higher-seeded teams in this area to watch for would include Abbotsford, Grantsburg, Eau Claire Regis and Iola-Scandinavia.