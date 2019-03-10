Home / The Star News / A pivotal week ahead

A pivotal week ahead



Gilman's Evelyn Fryza sets up a teammate, while Medford's Emily Schafer, Kamry Albrecht and Brynn Rau track where the ball is going during Saturday's opening round of the Medford Invitational. Medford won this match 2-1. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman’s Montana Birkenholz puts a big swing on the volleyball during the Pirates’ 2-0 win over Ashland Saturday at the Medford Invitational. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News.
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 9:43am mattf
Conference title is there for Pirates to take

While the Gilman Pirates kept taking care of business in the softer portion of their Eastern Cloverbelt Conference volleyball schedule with two more wins, things changed dramatically around them early this week.
The results leave Gilman in prime position to call itself a conference champion at the end of next week.
The Pirates improved to 4-0 in league play Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of host Neillsville and found themselves all alone atop the eight-team conference by night’s end.
Gilman has a one-game lead over 3-1 Columbus Catholic and Loyal, both of whom the Pirates still have to play. The Loyal match is tonight, Thursday, in Gilman, while Columbus Catholic hosts Gilman Oct. 10. In between, Gilman travels to 2-2 Greenwood on Tuesday.
