A pivotal week ahead

While the Gilman Pirates kept taking care of business in the softer portion of their Eastern Cloverbelt Conference volleyball schedule with two more wins, things changed dramatically around them early this week.

The results leave Gilman in prime position to call itself a conference champion at the end of next week.

The Pirates improved to 4-0 in league play Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of host Neillsville and found themselves all alone atop the eight-team conference by night’s end.

Gilman has a one-game lead over 3-1 Columbus Catholic and Loyal, both of whom the Pirates still have to play. The Loyal match is tonight, Thursday, in Gilman, while Columbus Catholic hosts Gilman Oct. 10. In between, Gilman travels to 2-2 Greenwood on Tuesday.

