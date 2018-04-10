Pirates win two of three matches, settle for 3rd in East

Twenty-four hours after their potential co-conference championship bubble was burst, the Gilman Pirates rebounded in a big way Tuesday, burying the Greenwood Indians in a 3-0 sweep to secure third place in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference.

Gilman finished 5-2 in league play after their 25-18, 25-11, 25-9 sweep of the last-place Indians and will host the third-place game of the Cloverbelt Conference crossovers Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. The most likely opponents are either Fall Creek or McDonell Central, who meet tonight, Thursday, in Chippewa Falls to break a current third-place tie in the Western Cloverbelt. Both are 4-2 in that league.

Sole possession of third place will be Gilman’s highest finish since it joined the Eastern side of the Cloverbelt Conference in 2010. The Pirates tied Spencer for third a year ago and played in the fourth-place crossover match.

