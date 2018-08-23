Pirates try to put right pieces in right places

The Gilman Pirates enter the 2018 volleyball season confident they have enough capable players to get the job done at the varsity level.

The main goal in the season’s first couple of weeks will be to determine which of those players fit in the right spots.

Led by a large and experienced junior class, the Pirates expect to build on a 2017 season that saw them take a step forward in the win-loss column and in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference standings. A tie for third place in the league was a significant improvement over previous years.

Head coach Janice Komanec certainly is among those who believes this year’s team is capable of even more.

“It is exciting, very exciting,” she said last Thursday morning as the team went through its fourth practice of the fall. “This season could be very good for us.”

