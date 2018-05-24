Home / The Star News / Pirates stay the course, earn the reward

Pirates stay the course, earn the reward



Gilman's Kade Kroeplin slides into third with a stolen base and then scores when the catcher throw goes into leftfield during the second inning of Friday's 8-6 loss at Spencer. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman first baseman Lucas Zach, one of the team’s valuable seniors, squeezes this throw from third baseman Zach Person to retire Spencer’s first batter of Friday’s game, Cody Virks. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:01am mattf

Clinching Gilman’s first Cloverbelt Conference championship in 25 years with Thursday’s 8-6 win over Greenwood was a moment the Pirates’ seniors will never forget.
Especially if they remember how it all started.
Thrown to the varsity wolves at an early age, many of those seniors got their first taste of high school baseball on April 2, 2015 in a lopsided 19-0 non-conference loss at Rib Lake. It was the start of a 3-17 season that included a 2-14 mark in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference.
Three years later, the Pirates won their first 10 games of a season shortened by a long winter and their first seven league games to clinch the program’s first title since it won the Western Cloverbelt in 1993.
