Pirates put up another zero in rivalry win

The Gilman Pirates continued to allow nothing defensively and set up good early scoring opportunities for the offense in a 35-0 rout of Owen-Withee Friday that evened the team’s CloverWood Conference record at 1-1.

Gilman got its third shutout in four games by forcing six Blackhawk turnovers and controlling the always challenging Owen-Withee running game. Though not as strong and experienced on the offensive line as most Blackhawk teams of recent years have been, Gilman head coach Robin Rosemeyer said their backs, Andrew Petke and Dylan Tomczak, were good enough to cause some concern going into the game.

“I thought we did a really good job of reading their pulling guards on traps and sweeps,” Rosemeyer said. “Even on regular plays, they’ll pull their offensive tackle to the play side too. We did a good job of reading that, not getting upfield too soon and staying in our gaps on the line of scrimmage. We didn’t give them many running lanes.”

