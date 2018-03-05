Home / The Star News / Pirates off to an impressive 3-0 start to season

Pirates off to an impressive 3-0 start to season



Maverick Birkenholz takes a healthy hack at a pitch thrown by Spencer's Coleton Schillinger during Friday's 4-1 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News Gilman pitcher Elliot Wininger makes the easy throw to first to retire Spencer's leadoff batter in the top of the seventh inning Friday. Photo by Matt FreyThe Star News
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 9:26am mattf

Though only one win counts in the official Eastern Cloverbelt Conference standings, the Gilman Pirates couldn’t have gotten their delayed baseball season off to a better start.
With Tuesday’s 11-5 win at Loyal, the Pirates have jumped out to a 3-0 start, beating three of the four teams they expected to join as contenders in the conference this spring. The win over Loyal is the only one that counts in the standings as the first half of the league season was eliminated due to the late spring.
But the wins over Loyal, Spencer and Greenwood certainly have built early-season confidence and will be good for the team’s post-season résumé.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here