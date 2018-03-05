Pirates off to an impressive 3-0 start to season

Though only one win counts in the official Eastern Cloverbelt Conference standings, the Gilman Pirates couldn’t have gotten their delayed baseball season off to a better start.

With Tuesday’s 11-5 win at Loyal, the Pirates have jumped out to a 3-0 start, beating three of the four teams they expected to join as contenders in the conference this spring. The win over Loyal is the only one that counts in the standings as the first half of the league season was eliminated due to the late spring.

But the wins over Loyal, Spencer and Greenwood certainly have built early-season confidence and will be good for the team’s post-season résumé.

