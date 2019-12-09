Pirates hit minor early speed bump

A 2-1 win over Prentice was key in the Gilman Pirates’ run to their championship in Saturday’s Prentice Invitational.

The Buccaneers got their revenge Monday, shaking off a first-game defeat in an impressive 3-1 dual win over the host Pirates in non-conference matchup of Division 4 teams off to fast starts to the season.

Leftside hitter Olivia Burcaw went on a hitting tear at the end of game two, swinging what wound up being the pivotal game Prentice’s way and the Lady Bucs controlled the final two games to improve to 13-2 overall two weeks into the season, while Gilman slipped to 10-2.