Pirates get two road blowouts heading into key game at Columbus



Gilman's Emma Grunseth is fouled by Granton's Kristin Strey as she puts up a shot in the lane during Friday's win over the Bulldogs. Photo by Cheyenne Thomas/Tribune Record GleanerAubrey Syryczuk goes in for an easy two points against Granton. Photo by Cheyenne Thomas/Tribune Record Gleaner
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 8:42am mattf

Behind what head coach Tammy Weir called its best defensive performance of the season, the Gilman girls basketball team blew out its neighborhood rivals from Thorp 72-40 on Tuesday to improve to 4-2 overall.
The Pirates set the tone in the first half, building a 15-point lead by the break and then kept adding on in the second half.
“The girls all played so hard,” Weir said. “We had the best defense yet this year. We still had 16 turnovers but fortunately we were able to force Thorp into 20 turnovers that we took advantage of and made good plays off of. Thorp tried to full-court press us, but our ball handling was too much for them. Our defense shut down their top scorers and our rebounding was off the charts.”
