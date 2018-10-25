Pirates get another shot at their CloverWood rivals

Compiling the scouting reports won’t be difficult for the Gilman Pirates and Loyal Greyhounds in advance of their WIAA Division 7 Level 2 football playoff matchup Friday night.

The two long-time CloverWood Conference rivals last met just three weeks ago, a game won by Loyal 28-11 on Oct. 5. Meeting annually since 1984 and fairly often before that, Gilman owns a 28-18 lead in the historical series, but Loyal owns the recent edge, having won seven straight.

Friday’s winner will advance to a Level 3 matchup next Friday, most likely against the state’s top-ranked Division 7 team Edgar. The Wildcats (10-0) host fourth-seeded Clear Lake (7-3) Friday.

Second-seeded Loyal hosts the third-seeded Pirates for Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff. The teams have met in the post-season one other time. Gilman rolled to a 36-8 win in Level 2 in 2009 on its way to the Division 7 semifinals.

