Pirates excited by they strong start to the track season

With two solid indoor meets under their belts, some goals have started to emerge for the Gilman Pirates track and field teams as they now hope spring arrives before they are scheduled to start their outdoor season on April 11.

Under sixth-year head coach Mike Gingras, the Pirates field a 2019 roster of 10 girls and nine boys. The boys have the experience with four seniors and a proven junior. The girls have no seniors, but they’ll find success behind a proven junior class, a promising freshman class and three sophomores looking to make their mark in the program.

“All of these kids, they just get out there and they work hard,” Gingras said of the Pirates Wednesday. “That is a big bonus for us.”

