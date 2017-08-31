Pirates competitive, but Falcons still looking like contenders

An impressive goal line stand was one of the highlights during a competitive first half the Gilman Pirates played Friday against two-time defending CloverWood Conference champion Abbotsford.

It also started a series of events that quickly turned a close game into a 54-22 blowout win for the Falcons, who won their 19th straight conference game.

The Pirates trailed just 14-7 when sophomore defensive end Joe Olson led a charge that held Abbotsford quarterback Ean Rau to no gain on fourth and goal from the two with 4:35 left in the first half. The big play stopped a Falcon drive that had covered 80 yards and took almost five minutes off the clock.

But it also left Gilman starting its next drive in the shadow of its own goal post and facing an Abbotsford defense that was starting to gain confidence after a rocky start.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.