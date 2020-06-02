Pirates break loose midway through first half, sail to win

A sluggish start by Gilman gave the Rib Lake girls basketball team hope of hanging around Monday night. But once the Pirates got some steals and their transition game going, the Redmen were left behind in their 63-22 cross-county non-conference matchup.

Gilman senior Grace Grunseth did most of the damage, piling up 30 points while making 10 of 12 shots from the field. She had 17 points in the first half alone to get the Pirates out of their early doldrums and spark a 17-1 run that broke it open.

“We got off to a slow start,” Gilman head coach Tammy Weir said. “But, we were able to pick it up and finish strong with a nice win.”

Rib Lake head coach Mike Wudi was happy to see his team break Gilman’s full-court pressure with relative ease in the early going, which was key to the Lady Redmen sticking close in the first nine to 10 minutes.

