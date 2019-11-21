Home / The Star News

Pirates believe they’re capable of some big things this season



Gilman’s Aubrey Syryczuk pushes the basketball into the front court after picking up a loose ball during Monday’s scrimmage session with Bruce. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsEmma Grunseth leads a fast break after stealing the ball during Monday’s scrimmage with Bruce. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
In the past calendar year, the Gilman Pirates have ended lengthy Cloverbelt Conference championship droughts in the sports of softball and volleyball.
Could a breakthrough in girls basketball be next?
Second-year head coach Tammy Weir and assistant Candice Grunseth believe the ability is there to be a contender as the new season gets underway. They just hope the Pirates don’t wait too long to pull it all together.
Gilman opens the 2019-20 season Friday with an Eastern Cloverbelt Conference contest at Spencer and then gets the first of two three-game stretches they’ll have this season against Loyal, Neillsville and Colby, three of the conference’s upper-division teams of a year ago who are projected to be there again this winter.
