Pirates are ready to run as the Weir coaching era begins

The Gilman Pirates discovered their offensive abilities and had a breakthrough girls basketball season last winter.

They don’t plan on stopping now.

Under new head coach Tammy Weir, the Pirates aren’t extremely deep at the varsity level, but they possess enough experience and seemingly enough confidence that hopefully will allow them to build on last year’s 14-9 campaign that included a 10-6 record and a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference.

“It should be a fun season,” Weir said Monday after the Pirates completed scrimmage sessions on their home floor against Athens and Bruce. “I’m looking forward to it.”

The new season officially tips off Friday when Gilman visits Spencer for the Eastern Cloverbelt opener.

