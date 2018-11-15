Home / The Star News / Pirates are ready to run as the Weir coaching era begins

Pirates are ready to run as the Weir coaching era begins



Gilman guard Lydia Syryczuk tries to beat a Bruce Red Raider to a loose basketball that bounces into the Pirates’ front court during Monday’s scrimmage in Gilman. Syryczuk is one of the returning leaders the Pirates will lean on for leadership this season. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsNew Gilman girls basketball head coach Tammy Weir focuses on her team’s offensive execution during the Pirates’ scrimmage with Bruce Monday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 11/15/2018 - 8:53am mattf

The Gilman Pirates discovered their offensive abilities and had a breakthrough girls basketball season last winter.
They don’t plan on stopping now.
Under new head coach Tammy Weir, the Pirates aren’t extremely deep at the varsity level, but they possess enough experience and seemingly enough confidence that hopefully will allow them to build on last year’s 14-9 campaign that included a 10-6 record and a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference.
“It should be a fun season,” Weir said Monday after the Pirates completed scrimmage sessions on their home floor against Athens and Bruce. “I’m looking forward to it.”
The new season officially tips off Friday when Gilman visits Spencer for the Eastern Cloverbelt opener.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here