Pirates are finally enjoying consistent conference success

RaeAnne Heier, who had a team-high eight kills in this match, drives an attack through the block put up by Medford's Kiah Ching (l.) and Bailey Klabunde during Saturday's Medford Invite. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/28/2017 - 9:50am mattf

The Gilman Pirates continued the best start they’ve had since moving to the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference in 2010 with a 3-1 win over visiting Loyal Tuesday night.
The win improved Gilman to 3-1 in the ECC, tying the mark for the most wins the program has had since switching sides in the Cloverbelt. Pirate teams in 2010 and 2011 both went 3-6. Gilman had won just four league matches over the past five years coming into this season.
But that trend seems to be changing. If a couple of late points hadn’t slipped away in a five-game loss to Spencer on Sept. 7, the Pirates would be sitting at a perfect 4-0.
