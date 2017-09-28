Pirates are finally enjoying consistent conference success

The Gilman Pirates continued the best start they’ve had since moving to the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference in 2010 with a 3-1 win over visiting Loyal Tuesday night.

The win improved Gilman to 3-1 in the ECC, tying the mark for the most wins the program has had since switching sides in the Cloverbelt. Pirate teams in 2010 and 2011 both went 3-6. Gilman had won just four league matches over the past five years coming into this season.

But that trend seems to be changing. If a couple of late points hadn’t slipped away in a five-game loss to Spencer on Sept. 7, the Pirates would be sitting at a perfect 4-0.

