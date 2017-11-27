Pirates aim to maximize the players they have

The Gilman Pirates will still be young and will have to work around a lack of depth during the 2017-18 boys basketball season.

But head coach Chad Konsella sees potential for an improved season as he and assistant coach Michael White enter their second year of leading the program.

The Pirates bring back seven players who were with the Pirates last season and have added five freshmen to the program for a total of 12 players. Konsella said the team will start the year trying to run with a varsity and a JV team to make sure everyone gets good amounts of playing time. If they have to make adjustments as the year goes on, they will. That happened last year when the Pirates went to one varsity team a few games into the season.

