Home / The Star News / Pirates aim to maximize the players they have

Pirates aim to maximize the players they have



Mon, 11/27/2017 - 4:01pm mattf

The Gilman Pirates will still be young and will have to work around a lack of depth during the 2017-18 boys basketball season.
But head coach Chad Konsella sees potential for an improved season as he and assistant coach Michael White enter their second year of leading the program.
The Pirates bring back seven players who were with the Pirates last season and have added five freshmen to the program for a total of 12 players. Konsella said the team will start the year trying to run with a varsity and a JV team to make sure everyone gets good amounts of playing time. If they have to make adjustments as the year goes on, they will. That happened last year when the Pirates went to one varsity team a few games into the season.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here