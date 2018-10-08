Home / The Star News / Photo Gallery: Medford football scrimmage

Medford receiver Justin Sullivan outjumps two Menomonie defensive backs to pull down a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jobe Miller. Photos by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford linebacker Blaine Seidl chases down Menomonie's scrambling quarterback.The varsity defense gang tackles a Menomonie pass receiver, holding him to a short gain.Senior running back Garret Hill busts through the Regis defensive line and picks up a nice gain.Junior running back Ean Wilson isn't quite able to break this ankle tackle by an Edgar defender in the open field.Quarterback Jobe Miller lofts a pass toward the goal line and intended receiver Ethan Hahn.Using a block in the backfield by fullback Oscar Poehler, Garret Hill finds some running room on the left edge against Edgar.Medford head coach Ted Wilson meets with the varsity unit after it completes its work for the day.
The Medford Raiders kicked off their 2018 football season Friday with a four-team scrimmage session hosted by Eau Claire Regis.
The Raiders faced Big Rivers Conference power Menomonie, host Regis and Marawood Conference contender Edgar.
The varsity offense had a strong outing, scoring against all three teams, including twice against Menomonie on touchdown passes from quarterback Jobe Miller. He hit Doug Way over the middle on fourth and goal for one and receiver Justin Sullivan out jumped two Mustang defenders to pull down a 40-yard bomb on the other. The ground game moved the ball fairly consistently against all three teams.
The defense had some troubles in the passing game, but was stout against the run. Medford’s JV team had a good day that included four touchdowns in its 20 offensive plays against Menomonie.
The Raiders open their regular season Friday, Aug 17 at defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Rice Lake.

