Outstanding sectional efforts send Redmen, Pirates to state

The Rib Lake boys tied for third place in the team standings Thursday at Cameron while qualifying six entries for state, and the Gilman Pirates qualified a boys and girls relay team as well as an individual from each squad in the best combined track and field sectional showing by the two local schools since both had big days in 2011.

Each of the four Division 3 relays will be represented by a Taylor County school. Rib Lake’s group of Taylor Balgord, Ashton Keiser, John Henry Hopkins and Connor Czysz got the Redmen to state in both the boys 400-meter and 800-meter relays with second-place sectional finishes in both. Gilman’s team of Torgor Crick, Dayne Tallier, Blake Wisocky and Trevor Schmitt punched a state ticket in the boys 1,600-meter relay. With a big drop in time, Gilman’s 3,200-meter girls team of Sophia Drier, Ava Gunderson, Lydia Syryczuk and Aubrey Syryczuk took second in its race and advanced to state.

Individually, Rib Lake’s Dilan Schneider will cap his fine senior year by competing in the state shot put and discus competitions, Rib Lake senior John Henry Hopkins is returning to state in the long jump and Rib Lake junior Steven Petkau is making his state debut in the triple jump. Gilman’s Crick advanced in the boys 800-meter run and junior Evelyn Fryza is going back in the girls shot put.

