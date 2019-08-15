Osprey grounded by Hayward reliever

After fast offensive starts by both teams, Friday’s Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament opener between Hayward and Rib Lake came down to which relief pitcher and his defense would break first.

Ultimately, it was the hometown Osprey that broke, though not by much.

A 4-4 tie that stood since the fourth inning was broken in the bottom of the ninth when Hayward base runner Austin Wessel got to second base a split-second ahead of a potential force-out throw from shortstop Cole Klemm, giving Terry Kilmer a walk-off, two-out infield single and the second-seeded Hawks a 5-4 win over the hometown Osprey.

