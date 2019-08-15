Osprey grounded by Hayward reliever

Breaking News

Rib Lake’s Danny Beard (15) is congratulated by Jesus Ontiveros (13) and the rest of his Osprey teammates after belting a three-run third-inning home run that gave the team a 4-1 lead in Friday’s Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament game against Hayward. Unfortunately, Rib Lake would score no more and wound up losing 5-4 on a walk-off infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake shortstop Cole Klemm throws the ball past Hayward base runner Jason Rasmussen and puts it right on target to first baseman Austin Edwards to complete a third-inning double play during the Osprey’s 5-4 WBA tournament loss Friday night. Second baseman Danny Beard is also pictured. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
After fast offensive starts by both teams, Friday’s Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament opener between Hayward and Rib Lake came down to which relief pitcher and his defense would break first.
Ultimately, it was the hometown Osprey that broke, though not by much.
A 4-4 tie that stood since the fourth inning was broken in the bottom of the ninth when Hayward base runner Austin Wessel got to second base a split-second ahead of a potential force-out throw from shortstop Cole Klemm, giving Terry Kilmer a walk-off, two-out infield single and the second-seeded Hawks a 5-4 win over the hometown Osprey.
