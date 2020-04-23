Online public comment period for antlerless deer quotas, permits runs through April 29

The Department of Natural Resources invites anyone interested in deer management in Wisconsin to provide feedback on preliminary recommendations for the 2020 deer hunting season structure.

Every county in Wisconsin has a County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC). The councils give the people of Wisconsin significant input into local deer management. These meetings are important for shaping the 2020 deer hunting seasons and annual antlerless harvest quotas. The CDACs provide the preliminary recommendations.

Taylor County’s council, on April 6, recommended a harvest quota of 2,500 deer on private lands in the county, resulting in a proposed 8,350 permits being available to the general public. The proposed public-land harvest quota is 300 deer with a recommended 1,000 permits being available to the public.

