One win away; tough wins over ECC rivals put Gilman on the verge of a state tournament trip

Winning the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championship once apparently wasn’t enough for the Gilman Pirates, who had to knock off two of the league’s top teams one more time to advance to today’s WIAA Division 5 sectional championship game.

On Tuesday, the second-seeded Pirates trailed the fourth-seeded Loyal Greyhounds most of the way before finally taking the lead with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth and hanging on for a 9-7 sectional semifinal win. Tuesday’s win followed a 1-0 heart-stopper in Thursday’s regional final with Greenwood that took 10 innings to win.

With those hurdles cleared, the only one left that stands between Gilman and the program’s first state trip since 2006 is the Hurley Midgets, who the Pirates beat 9-3 back on May 11. First pitch for the sectional final, today, Thursday is 5 p.m. in Gilman.

“I’m proud of them,” Gilman head coach Brian Phelps said of Tuesday’s win. “They were behind the whole game, but they battled.”

