Home / The Star News / Offense finally gets swinging in game two; Raiders earn split

Offense finally gets swinging in game two; Raiders earn split



Medford's Mariah Leader makes solid contact during last Thursday's doubleheader with Marathon at Mauston. Photo courtesy of Susie NicksMedford left-hander Rachel Mudgett winds up and fires during her first start of the season Thursday against Marathon at Mauston. Mudgett didn’t allow any earned runs, but the Raiders fell in the opener of the doubleheader 5-1. Photo courtesy of Susie Nicks
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 9:22am mattf

It took the Medford Raiders nine innings, but they finally found enough offense Thursday to earn a split in a season-opening doubleheader with Marathon played at the Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.
The Raiders were silenced by Marathon pitcher Sasha Hornung in a 5-1 loss in the opener. Down 6-2 in game two, the Raiders broke out with nine runs in the third and fourth innings of game two and won 11-7 in five innings.
Head coach Virgil Berndt said it was a shaky start for the Raiders, who made their fair share of fielding and base running mistakes. But there were some bright spots too, not the least of which was finally getting on a field.
